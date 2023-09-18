Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Amundi acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $360,000,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,169,354 shares in the company, valued at $339,120,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $474,166.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,125,856.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $360,000,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,169,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,120,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,432,735 shares of company stock valued at $367,189,511. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.6 %

TNET stock opened at $118.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $118.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.02.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

