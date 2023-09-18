Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 41,042 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC opened at $31.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is -147.06%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

