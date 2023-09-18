Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $318.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.54. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.49 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $3.32. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 2.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,334.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Featured Articles

