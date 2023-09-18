Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 8.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 25,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 124,386 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $566.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $9.25 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.