Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 304,700 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,700 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Vita Coco worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vita Coco by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,355 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $26.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.07. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Vita Coco had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Equities analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

COCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

