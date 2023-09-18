Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 768,143 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 768,143 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.56 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.