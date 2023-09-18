Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 231,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Aris Water Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

ARIS stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.14 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

