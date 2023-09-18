Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,493 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Assurant by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $138.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.59.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.29. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Assurant

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,764.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,393 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.