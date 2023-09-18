Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:BAERW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

Bridger Aerospace Group stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Bridger Aerospace Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

