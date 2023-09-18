Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BPYPO stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

