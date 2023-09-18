C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Holdings Cut by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,962 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,751.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 980,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,409,000 after purchasing an additional 974,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,700,000 after buying an additional 872,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $70,174,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.22 and a 12-month high of $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.07.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.