Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) VP Sells $346,800.00 in Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

