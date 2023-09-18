Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Short Interest Down 12.0% in August

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCV opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp V

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 358.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,983,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth approximately $12,165,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 401.6% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,619 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,431,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter worth approximately $5,704,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp V Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp.

