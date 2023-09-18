Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $508,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $27.96 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.