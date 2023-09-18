CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Update

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 260,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CNA Financial stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,770,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $14,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 174.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 466,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CNA Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,292,000 after purchasing an additional 233,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at $5,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

