CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Update

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 260,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
CNA Financial Stock Performance
CNA Financial stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
CNA Financial Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,770,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $14,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 174.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 466,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CNA Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,292,000 after purchasing an additional 233,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at $5,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CNA Financial
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.