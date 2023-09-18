Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in August

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Core One Labs Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLABF opened at $0.32 on Monday. Core One Labs has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs Inc operates as a psychedelic research and development company. The company focuses on providing psychedelic medicines to novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy; and intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. It also provides natural health products; news dissemination services; financing services; and operates medical clinics, as well as engages in micro cultivation.

