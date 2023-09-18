Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $611,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.1 %

CTVA opened at $52.55 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.41.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

