Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Cousins Properties worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. Barclays upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

