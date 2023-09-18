Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $24.12 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. William Blair started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

