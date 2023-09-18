Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Trimmed by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $255.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $283.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

