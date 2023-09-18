Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Position Trimmed by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $522.88 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $568.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $542.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.