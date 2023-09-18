Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lowered by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,544 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,768 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DVN opened at $49.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.