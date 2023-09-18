DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,476 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of PLTR opened at $15.33 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of -511.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,613,619 shares of company stock valued at $49,214,052 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

