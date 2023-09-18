DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $411,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 328.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 46,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $184.99 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.64 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.45 and a 200 day moving average of $195.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 85.95%. The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.