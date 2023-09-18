DnB Asset Management AS Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $144.45 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.16.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.