DnB Asset Management AS Has $4.94 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,078 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.3 %

ZBH stock opened at $121.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.78 and a 200-day moving average of $131.56.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

