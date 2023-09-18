DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,858 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Ventas by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $44.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 947.37%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

