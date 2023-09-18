DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Loews in the first quarter valued at about $3,000,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 4.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 23.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 328,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after buying an additional 61,847 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the first quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $64.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.84. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $64.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

