DnB Asset Management AS Sells 1,467 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $98.71 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

