DnB Asset Management AS Sells 176 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $149.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

