DnB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,962 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $67.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

