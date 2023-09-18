Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 443,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DG opened at $115.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.90.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James downgraded Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.