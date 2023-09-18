DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells $266,406.66 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $266,406.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,191.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DV stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 0.94. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $42.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $539,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 93.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 50.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

