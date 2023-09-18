Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 875.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ODP by 2,326.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 120,239 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ODP by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $47.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. ODP’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,892.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 28,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,402,480.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,346,803.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,892.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,579 shares of company stock worth $5,920,997 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

