Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $254.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.26.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.