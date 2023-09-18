Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $254.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.26.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

