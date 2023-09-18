Duality Advisers LP Buys 7,251 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $40.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.18.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

