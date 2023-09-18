Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 16,773 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradata by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Teradata stock opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,866,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,866,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,783,994.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,324 shares of company stock worth $3,746,914. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

