Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 26,469 Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Saturn V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 282,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 85,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,044,000 after purchasing an additional 76,846 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,390,194.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,020 shares of company stock worth $2,958,700. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.21.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $34.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.74. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 5,419.17%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

