Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 31,440 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,716,000 after acquiring an additional 190,746 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,645,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 492,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,468,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 182,951 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Air Transport Services Group

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATSG. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

