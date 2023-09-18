Duality Advisers LP Decreases Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 367.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,358,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,854,000 after buying an additional 1,067,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,560,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 514.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,244,000 after purchasing an additional 695,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $74.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

