Duality Advisers LP Grows Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $49,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pool by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,696,000 after purchasing an additional 187,447 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

Pool Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $350.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.07 and a 200-day moving average of $351.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.