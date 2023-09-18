Duality Advisers LP Has $608,000 Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,555,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,978,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,266 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,543,000 after acquiring an additional 561,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,891,000 after acquiring an additional 73,309 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $180.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day moving average is $175.22. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $157.28 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

