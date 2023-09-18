Duality Advisers LP Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,623 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in eXp World were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 46,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth about $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 115,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in eXp World by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 75,404 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on eXp World in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

eXp World Price Performance

EXPI opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.07 and a beta of 2.76. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 400.08%.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 581,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,557,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,557,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,297,858 shares in the company, valued at $44,302,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,889 shares of company stock worth $14,129,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

