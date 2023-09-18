Duality Advisers LP Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 8,275.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Constellium by 138.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter valued at $110,000.

CSTM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. Constellium SE has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

