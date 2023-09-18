Duality Advisers LP Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,287 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after buying an additional 1,392,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $115.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on A shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.