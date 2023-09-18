Duality Advisers LP Has $916,000 Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,372 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $19.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

