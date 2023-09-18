Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SQM opened at $61.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $112.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

