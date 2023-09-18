Duality Advisers LP Invests $606,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $905,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 33.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 8.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $645,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Trading Down 2.3 %

Lantheus stock opened at $64.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.07 and a beta of 0.68. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $750,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,594,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,773 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.