Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,713 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Rambus were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rambus by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMBS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $55.55 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

