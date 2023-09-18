Duality Advisers LP Makes New $702,000 Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gentex by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4,004.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,675,000 after buying an additional 2,216,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $58,990,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

